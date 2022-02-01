Short Interest in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Expands By 66.0%

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,700 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the December 31st total of 281,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,346,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,889,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,141. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,217,000 after buying an additional 1,593,279 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,472,000 after buying an additional 1,735,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,707,000 after buying an additional 1,013,077 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,477,000 after buying an additional 973,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,350,000 after buying an additional 220,926 shares in the last quarter.

