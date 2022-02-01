Short Interest in Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Drops By 34.5%

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FJTSY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $26.27. 251,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.74. Fujitsu has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

