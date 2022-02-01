Short Interest in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGAAU) Drops By 40.0%

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGAAU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. 57 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,693. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGAAU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,000.

