Short Interest in Genscript Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Increases By 118.9%

Genscript Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,400 shares, an increase of 118.9% from the December 31st total of 384,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,682.8 days.

GNNSF opened at 3.08 on Tuesday. Genscript Biotech has a 52 week low of 1.30 and a 52 week high of 5.30.

Get Genscript Biotech alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genscript Biotech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Genscript Biotech Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of life sciences research products and services. It operates through the following segments: Bio-science Services and Products; Precision Immune-cell Therapy; and Industrial Synthetic Biology Products. The Bio-science Services and Products segment includes life sciences research services, life sciences research catalogue products, and preclinical drug development services.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Genscript Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genscript Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.