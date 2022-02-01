Short Interest in H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Expands By 94.9%

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,408,100 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the December 31st total of 722,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get H.I.S. alerts:

H.I.S. stock remained flat at $$15.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. H.I.S. has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.