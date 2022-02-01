Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Drops By 22.3%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. 9,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,393. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

IPHA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPHA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.