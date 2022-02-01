Short Interest in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Decreases By 35.1%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,700 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 703,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,905. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. Intapp has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $62.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

