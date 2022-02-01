Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Decreases By 40.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCH. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,167. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $147.63 and a twelve month high of $199.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.32.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

