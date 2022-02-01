Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Expands By 47.4%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMIZF opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $9.02.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMIZF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

