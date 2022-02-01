Short Interest in Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Expands By 42.2%

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the December 31st total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,713.0 days.

NEMTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Nemetschek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nemetschek presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of Nemetschek stock remained flat at $$119.29 during trading on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.23 and its 200-day moving average is $107.30.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

