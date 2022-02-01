Short Interest in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Drops By 34.3%

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NAAC stock remained flat at $$9.83 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,044. North Atlantic Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAAC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter worth $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 407,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

