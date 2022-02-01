Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Expands By 104.2%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the December 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:DQJCY opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

