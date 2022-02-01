Short Interest in PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Increases By 106.0%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 106.0% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PPERY opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

