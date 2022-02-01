Short Interest in PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Drops By 30.4%

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PEXNY remained flat at $$7.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $7.99.

Get PTT Exploration and Production Public alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PTT Exploration and Production Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

PTT Exploration & Production Plc engages in the exploration and production of petroleum, foreign gas pipeline transportation, and investment in energy business. The firm’s projects include Myanmar M3 Project, Bongkot Project, Contract 4 Project, and Mariana Oil Sands Project. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Productions; Pipeline Transportation; and Head Office and Others.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.