Short Interest in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Increases By 38.0%

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the December 31st total of 25,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

SAR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.60. 45,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,324. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $334.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.08%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

