Short Interest in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Drops By 23.9%

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 257,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:SJW traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.32. 87,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,053. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average is $68.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $73.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 48.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,382,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

