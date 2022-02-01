Short Interest in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Drops By 24.1%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 185,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 630,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAF stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 759.84% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Staffing 360 Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

