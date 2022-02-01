Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Grows By 68.3%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the December 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on STLJF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of STLJF stock opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.