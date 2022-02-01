Short Interest in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Increases By 53.4%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the December 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 26.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EDI traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,650. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

