Short Interest in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Drops By 31.3%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 518,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMMT. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 47.9% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 11.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Summit Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 424.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.11%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

