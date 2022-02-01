Short Interest in Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Increases By 66.7%

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SCMWY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,860. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCMWY shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC cut Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swisscom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

