Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Drops By 37.2%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,100 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the December 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Tantech by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tantech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tantech by 7,177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 179,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tantech by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 266,728 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tantech alerts:

NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. Tantech has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.37.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Biofuel Energy. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for domestic market that sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.