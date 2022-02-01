Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Increases By 53.1%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the December 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCBI. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,404,000 after purchasing an additional 104,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,951,000 after purchasing an additional 72,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 690,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,453,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,261,000 after purchasing an additional 56,045 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,920 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.53. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

