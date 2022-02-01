Short Interest in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Expands By 44.4%

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSIB opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter worth $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $198,000.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

