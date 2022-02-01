Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Increases By 97.4%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, an increase of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.91. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $83.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

