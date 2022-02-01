Short Interest in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Grows By 59.9%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,400 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the December 31st total of 283,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, Imperial Capital started coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

VOXX stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $263.83 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.33.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $191.87 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 132,656 shares of company stock worth $1,430,837. Company insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Barclays PLC raised its stake in VOXX International by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in VOXX International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

