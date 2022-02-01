Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSTK. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $96.97 on Tuesday. Shutterstock has a one year low of $62.21 and a one year high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average of $110.66.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,995,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,522 shares of company stock worth $21,433,840. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Shutterstock by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

