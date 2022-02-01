Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Director Gaurav Aggarwal Buys 800,000 Shares of Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Director Gaurav Aggarwal purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

