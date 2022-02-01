Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $26.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.80. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gaurav Aggarwal acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $21,600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 99,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

