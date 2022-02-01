Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Short Interest Update

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.35. 10,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,911. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth about $611,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.