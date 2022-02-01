Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.15). Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIOX. SVB Leerink downgraded Sio Gene Therapies to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $216,000.

SIOX stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,828,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,948. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.29.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

