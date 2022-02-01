Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Position Lessened by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,053,760 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.11% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $17,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLX. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 76.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,524,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,865,000 after buying an additional 662,316 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,941,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,463,000 after purchasing an additional 341,341 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $5,066,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 225,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $3,260,000. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

TSLX stock opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. The business had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

