SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.73% of SJW Group worth $34,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SJW Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.