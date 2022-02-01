Skyline Champion (SKY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Skyline Champion to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Skyline Champion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Skyline Champion by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Skyline Champion by 153.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 71,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Skyline Champion by 56.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Skyline Champion by 65.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.