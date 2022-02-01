SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.05.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.40. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 56.96%.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 203.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,378,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,185,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,381,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,129,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,725,000 after acquiring an additional 311,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

