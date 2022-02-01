SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) Trading Up 3.4%

SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 546 ($7.34) and last traded at GBX 546 ($7.34). Approximately 53,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 140,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 528 ($7.10).

The stock has a market cap of £839.45 million and a PE ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 544.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 497.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.64%. SL Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

