SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SLM in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLM. Barclays raised their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of SLM opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. SLM has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in SLM by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

