SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

SLM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SLM stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. SLM has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

