Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Receives $9.65 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 230.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 495,367 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 484,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 459,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 442,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.14. 3,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,686. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The company had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

