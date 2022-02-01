Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Position Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 122.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,953 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 22.4% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

SNN stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

