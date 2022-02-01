Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,750 ($23.53) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.52) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.54) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.17) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smiths Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.81).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Shares of SMIN opened at GBX 1,578 ($21.22) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,547.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,493.23. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,347.50 ($18.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,669.50 ($22.45). The firm has a market cap of £6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.