Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Up to $32.54

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.54, but opened at $33.66. Snap shares last traded at $32.84, with a volume of 140,432 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of -77.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after buying an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after buying an additional 4,784,751 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,169,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

