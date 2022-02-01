Snap-on (SNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $208.25 on Tuesday. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $175.78 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.62.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.77%.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

