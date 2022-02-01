Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Lifted to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STWRY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($40.45) to €33.00 ($37.08) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

