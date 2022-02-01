Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) Short Interest Update

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:SLDP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.87. 1,169,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,960. Solid Power has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Solid Power in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Power in the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Power in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Power in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Solid Power in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Power in the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

About Solid Power

Solid Power Inc is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc, formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

