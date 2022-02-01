Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $6.90 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SONX. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.98.

Shares of NYSE:SONX opened at $7.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72. Sonendo has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($9.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sonendo will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonendo Company Profile

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

