Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the December 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. CLSA lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of Sonic Healthcare stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,554. Sonic Healthcare has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

