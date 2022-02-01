Soros Fund Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Radius Global Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,696 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,986,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 871.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 770,057 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 755,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 501,041 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $10,947,467.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $273,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,294,863 shares of company stock valued at $20,990,484 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

RADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

