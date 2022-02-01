Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the December 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of SOR stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Source Capital by 2,144.1% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 87,286 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Source Capital by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Source Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 81,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Source Capital during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Source Capital by 28.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

