Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $61.93. The firm has a market cap of $491.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.62.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other news, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $59,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 89,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

Read More: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.